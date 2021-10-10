Five more Rohingya men arrested for Mohibullah murder

Cox's Bazar, Oct 9: Law enforcers have arrested five more men from the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiyia over the murder of Rohingya community leader Mohammad Mohibullah.

Rohingya refugees say the arrested are all members of the 'Arakan Republican Salvation Army' (ARSA), who Mohibullah's family has blamed for his death.

The five were arrested after raids at different Rohingya camps in Ukhiyia from Friday night until Saturday morning, said Md Naimul Haque, Superintendent of Police and Captain of the 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

The arrested have been identified as Khaled Hossain, 33, Master Syed, 38, Mohammad Shaker, 35, Mohammad, 18, and Mohammad Ilias, 22. The APBn had arrested six others a day earlier.

"A special APBn team conducted the raids at various Ukhiyia camps to maintain law and order in the wake of the killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah," said law enforcement officer Moinul.

"Five members of a militant outfit centred on the Rohingya camps were detained. They have been accused of extortion, murder, kidnapping, robbery, drug trafficking, human trafficking and assault on police in several cases with Ukhiyia police."

The APBn Captain said the detainees were turned over to Ukhiyia police. A group of unidentified gunmen killed 48-year-old Mohibullah at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiyia on September 29.

Mohibullah was the chairman of the moderate Rohingya group Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights and had come to be known as a 'voice for the Rohingya' in the Western media.

Amid international outcry over the murder, law enforcers have arrested five suspects believed to be involved with the killing. They are also conducting raids on the camps.





