224 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours

As many as 224 people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 165 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 59 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 19,918 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 9. Among them, 18,735 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 973. Of them, 790 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 183 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 73 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and five in October so far.

Of the 19,918 infected, 1,721 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first seven days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among those who died of dengue, 68 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.





