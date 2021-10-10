Video
Rahm hits out at snap-happy Spanish Open fans

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MADRID, OCT 9: World number one Jon Rahm moved to within a shot of the Spanish Open lead at the halfway point on Friday before pleading with fans to stop snapping shots of him on their mobile phones.
US Open champion Rahm, bidding for a third successive title at the tournament, is a huge draw for home fans.
However, after carding a second round 67 to be one shot behind leader Wil Besseling, Rahm admitted his supporters' enthusiasm was getting the better of them.
"It's wonderful how many fans we have out here and it's great that they are so passionate about it," Rahm said.
"I just wished they would remember to put their phones on silent. For two days every single shot there's four or five cameras going off.
"They are all so golf hungry, and it's great, I love playing in front of them. It's just sometimes you are by the putt and there's cameras going off. I wouldn't like to lose focus because of something like that."
Dutchman Besseling followed an opening 64 with a 65 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid to get to 13 under for the tournament.
He has played all 36 holes bogey free.
Spaniard Adri Arnaus, Englishman Ross McGowan and Shubhankar Sharma from India were another shot back off the lead at 11 under.    -AFP



