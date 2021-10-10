Video
ICC men's t20 world cup 2021

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Qualifier
Ireland

12th ranked Ireland have to struggle to qualify for the Super-12 since they have to face strong sides like Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Namibia are the 4th side of the group.

Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young


Matches of Ireland:
18 Oct - v NED
20 Oct - v SL
22 Oct - v NAM






Super 12
Australia

One of the title claimant of the event Australia are well balanced side, will get another strong side England, current Champions West Indies, South Africa and two teams from qualifier round.

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa


Matches of Afg:
23 Oct - v SA
28 Oct - v A1
30 Oct - v ENG
4 Nov - v B2
6 Nov - v WI


