Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:33 AM
English cricket chiefs give 'conditional approval' for Ashes tour

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, OCT 9: England's Ashes tour of Australia is set to go ahead after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave "conditional approval" to the trip on Friday.
There were fears the Ashes would be cancelled after months of concern over tough Covid-19 quarantine guidelines which England's players and their families will have to follow in Australia.
England Test captain Joe Root last week sparked fresh doubts about the tour when he refused to confirm he would tour Australia.
But the five-match series is now set to start as scheduled in December following talks between Cricket Australia, the ECB and England's players this week.
"Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour," an ECB statement said.
"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead."
There are, however, still some unspecified issues to resolve before England board the plane to Australia.
"This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel," the statement added.
"We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days."    -AFP


