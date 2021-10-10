Video
Shamim believes Tigers will bat well in World Cup

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh rising star Shamim Patowari, a member of ICC T20 World Cup squad, expressed his satisfaction on the batting performances of his team mates against Oman XI on Friday and hoped that Bangladesh batters will do well in the UAE and Oman wickets.
"Wicket was too good and our batters batted comfortably," Shamim seen to speak in a video message conveyed by the BCB on Saturday. "I am very hopeful that our batters will do well in such pitches".
Batting first, Bangladesh posted 207 runs on the board losing four wickets ridding on the bat of acting skipper Liton Das, Naim Hasan, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Shamim. Liton scored 53 off 33 while Naim Sheikh took retire hurt willingly after 63 shines from 53 balls. Shohan remained unbeaten for windy 49 off 15 with seven sixes while Shamim Patowri was batting on 19 from 10.
Shamim showed satisfaction on the batting glitz by his peer batters and liked the wickets. He said, "The last practice match was a night event and all of our batters did very well".
The Tigers will play two more official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while will meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST). In this regard the World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team's member said, "We are in a new condition and the number of matches we'll play the better for our team".
On Friday's match Shoriful Islam scalped three wickets, Saifuddin two and all the part-timers round their arms satisfactorily to restrict hosts at 147 for nine and secured a 60-run victory.
"Our bowlers also did well and team communication is very good to see," Shamim praised Tigers bowlers.
Shamim, the clean hitter of the ball, usually bat at seven or eight as a finisher. He clarifies his role in the team.
"Actually I'll get fewer chances to bat. In maximum cases, I have to go for bat after 15 overs. My role is to finish," he explained.
Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.
Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round of the event along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.
Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.
Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.


