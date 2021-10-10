Video
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:33 AM
Shakib to miss KKR's playoff match in IPL

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the rest of the matches in playoff for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he would join Bangladesh team for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup.
KKR would face off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Eliminator game and a win would only keep them alive for the IPL final.
Along with Shakib, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was the integral part of Rajasthan Royals, would also join the team. Rajasthan however couldn't make it to the playoff stage.
Bangladesh who are now in Oman will leave for Dubai, United Aram Emirate (UAE) today (Sunday).
After reaching in Dubai, Bangladesh players would have to maintain a one-day room quarantine before gearing up for their official warm-up games.
Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka and Ireland on October 12 and 14, with which they would prepare them for the Twenty20 World Cup.
After the practice games, they will travel back to Oman, where they will play the matches of Qualifying stages.
Bangladesh, who are drawn in Group B in qualifying stages, will start their mission, taking on Scotland on October 17 after which they will face off hosts Oman on October 19 and Papua New Guinea on October 21. It is expected that they won't face any stern challenges from this sides and would effortlessly qualify for the Super 12s.
If they are through to Super 12s, they will play the first match against Afghanistan on October 25 and will take on Group A runners-up on October 27. They will then lock horns with three tournament favourites-New Zealand, India and Pakistan on November 3, 5 and 7.
The Tigers so far played 25 matches in the World Cup of this shortest version of cricket and won just five-four of which came in the qualifying round. They won only one match against West Indies in the tournament proper.

Squad:
Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Patwari.
Stand by: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob.     -BSS


