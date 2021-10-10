Boys to start practice today after two-day rest

Bangladesh national footballers in Male were resting for two days after the Maldives match and they are going to return to practice and take preparation from today (Sunday) for their next match against Nepal in the SAFF Champion.

The 2021 SAFF Championship is being held at the Maldives capital from 1st October. Bangladesh boys had a flying start in the event with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match. The boys forced India to a 1-1 tie in the second match. But they were defeated by the host in the third match by 2-0 goals. The Spanish coach of the Bangladesh national football team scar Bruzn marked boys' tiredness as the big issue for the defeat in the last match.

The coach wanted to keep the boys stress-free for a while after three restless matches and that is why the booters were not in practice on the last two days. They had passed the time swimming and relaxing.

Now the resting period is over, the boys are to return to practice today.

Nepal boys are leading the point table with six points from two matches while Bangladesh is at second place with four points from three matches. The Maldives is in third place with three points from two matches while India is in fourth place playing the same amount of matches. The Lankans are at the bottom of the point table with a single point from three matches.

Bangladesh's dependable custodian Ashraful Islam Rana said, "We have taken two-day rest. Now, we will work on strategies for the Nepal match. We still have an opportunity to play the final. Actually, all the teams have equal opportunities to play in the final. We want to play the final and for that, we will have to win the Nepal match. If we can win, it will help us to play the final."

About the card problem and absence of some booters in the next match, this experienced custodian said, "I don't think it would be a problem. All our booters are capable of doing well. Besides, defender Biswanath and winger Rakib will play in the match. We are hopeful to come back in the Nepal match. We will ask our Maldives fans to come and support us from the galleries."

Rana requested all to pray for them.





