Middle-order collapse worry for Tigers

Bangladesh National Cricket team already tented in Oman for the ICC T20 World Cup starting after a week and they had done brilliant job in the practice match against Oman XI to seal a 60-run victory.

Tigers' top order and late order delivered their expected packages. Liton Das, who captained Bangladesh XI in the match on Friday since Bangladesh think tank rested regular skipper Mahmudullah, had been antagonistic from the very first ball and stopped after 53 off 33 while his opening-mate Naim Sheikh took retire hurt willingly after 63 shines from 53 balls.

Nurul Hasan Shohan, batting at six remained unbeaten for stormy 49 off 15 while Shamim Patowari was batting on 19 from 10. Shakib, Mustafiz, Taskin-less Bangladesh bowling unit also did fantastic job. Shoriful Islam scalped three wickets, Saifuddin two and all the part-timers round their arms satisfactorily to restrict hosts at 147 for nine.

It was really pleasant for eyes to watch a 207-run total on the board for four wickets in a 20-over match but the middle figures of the batting card is really a matter of worry for Bangladesh. Soumya Sarkar batted at three and departed for eight runs, Mushfiqur Rahim had a golden duck while Afif Hossain returned just after hitting an over-boundary.

If we give a glance at the batting performances of the three regular top and middle order batters' performances in the last two home series against Australia and New Zealand with special attention to Soumya, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, we'll be able to picture the scenario clearly.

Soumya played six of the 10 matches and scored 32 accumulated runs. The scores from the matches he played are 16, 8, 2, 0, 2 and 4. Shakib played 30-plus innings once in his nine appearances. He scored 11, 15, 26, 26, 36, 8, 0, 12 and 25 respectively. The most dependable Bangladesh batter Mushfiq was even worse with 3, 0, *20, 0 and *16 runs against New Zealand, who missed the Australia series due to Covid-19 restrictions. Before departing home, Mushfiq represented Bangladesh-A twice against BCB HP squad and hit fifties in both the innings but failed against non-native team Oman XI.

Although Soumya's form hardly can affect the team since he is the 3rd opener in the side and only can be seen in case of any injury of either Liton or Naim. But Shakib and Mushfiq are the pillars of Bangladesh batting order and their off-form, in the case that the openers down early, Bangladesh will be fallen in serious disaster.









