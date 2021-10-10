Primate skull study explains why wisdom teeth grow so late in humans

Slow body development over the course of life, as well as shorter jaws and retracted faces in humans compared to those in chimpanzees could explain why molar teeth grow much later in people than in our primate cousins, finds a new study.

While chimpanzees get adult molars - the chewing teeth towards the back of the mouth - when they are around three, six and 12 years old, humans grow these at around 6, 12 and 18 years of age, extending into adulthood.

For several decades scientists have known the close link in primates between the pace at which adult molars emerge into the mouth with the overall rate of body development. Modern humans, according to anthropologists, grow up very slowly and their adult molars emerge very late in life, later than any other living or extinct primate.

"One of the mysteries of human biological development is how the precise synchrony between molar emergence and life history came about and how it is regulated," study lead author Halszka Glowacka from the University of Arizona said in a statement. -INDEPENDENT