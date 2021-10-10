Only 18 women have won the Nobel Prize in its 120 years

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9: In receiving the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa became only the 18th woman to be selected for the award in its 120-year history. With half the world made up of women, the obvious question arises: Why have so few been granted the committee's most prestigious prize and, more broadly, been generally underrepresented across the Nobel Prizes?

Addressing the criticism, the Nobel committee in 2017 acknowledged its poor track record. "We are disappointed looking at the larger perspective that more women have not been awarded," said Gran Hansson, vice-chair of the board of directors of the Nobel Foundation.

"Part of it is that we go back in time to identify discoveries," he said. "We have to wait until they have been verified and validated before we can award the prize. There was an even larger bias against women then. There were far fewer women scientists if you go back 20 or 30 years." -NYT





