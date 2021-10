A policeman tries to extinguish burning effigies of India's Prime Minister









A policeman tries to extinguish burning effigies of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest in New Delhi on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Farmers' groups will hold a 'rail roko' on October 18 and a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on October 26 to protest the death of eight people, including four farmers, in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. photo : AFP