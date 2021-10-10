Video
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:32 AM
Foreign News

Award for ‘all journalists’

Philippine Nobel winner Ressa calls FB ‘biased against facts’

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

MANILA, Oct 9: Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Saturday said her Nobel Peace Prize was for "all journalists around the world", as she vowed to continue her battle for press freedom.
Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize on Friday for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". "This is really for all journalists around the world," Ressa, a vocal critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, told AFP in an interview.
"We do need help on so many fronts -- it is so much more difficult and dangerous to be a journalist today." Philippine press groups and rights activists hailed Ressa's award as a "triumph" in a country ranked as one of the world's most dangerous for journalists.
Since Duterte was swept to power in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have endured what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks. Duterte has called Rappler a "fake news outlet", and Ressa has been the target of abusive messages online.
Ressa, 58, said she hoped the prize would provide a protective shield for her and other journalists in the Philippines against physical attacks and online threats. "This 'us against them' was never the creation of the journalists, it was the creation of the people in power who wanted to use a type of leadership that divides society," Ressa said, describing the award "like a shot of adrenalin". "I hope... this allows journalists to do our jobs well without fear."
Maria Ressa used her new prominence to criticise Facebook as a threat to democracy, saying the social media giant fails to protect against the spread of hate and disinformation and is "biased against facts".
The veteran journalist and head of Philippine news site Rappler told Reuters in an interview after winning the award that Facebook's algorithms "prioritise the spread of lies laced with anger and hate over facts."
Her comments add to the pile of recent pressure on Facebook, used by more than 3 billion people, which a former employee turned whistleblower accused of putting profit over the need to curb hate speech and misinformation. Facebook denies any wrongdoing.
A representative for Facebook in the Philippines did not respond to requests for comment on Ressa's remarks.    -AFP, REUTERS



