Biden first US president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

DENVER, Oct 9: Joe Biden has become the first United States president to formally mark Indigenous Peoples' Day, affirming his administration's commitment to upholding tribal sovereignty and respecting human rights.

In a proclamation on Friday, Biden said Indigenous Peoples' Day would be marked on October 11 - the same date Columbus Day is observed. "Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples' resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society," Biden's statement reads.

"We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for Tribal Nations - a future grounded in Tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world."

Several statues of Christopher Columbus, the Italian navigator whose Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward opened the way for the European conquest of the Americas, have been removed from US cities in recent years amid a reckoning with his legacy.

Utah land rich in dinosaur fossils has regained protection stripped away by former President Donald Trump, easing fears that they would be ravaged by mining and other commercial activity.

"Close to 10 percent of all dinosaurs known in the world are from Utah," said Jim Kirkland, a paleontologist who has explored Utah's Grand Staircase monument area for nearly 50 years. "It's pretty remarkable."

Grand Staircase has a worldwide reputation for the quality and range of dinosaur fossils found.

At the end of 2017, Trump's administration pulled back borders of three protected areas, two of them in Utah, opening previously safeguarded land to mining and fishing.

The move was popular with industry groups but angered conservationists, researchers, and indigenous tribes. -AFP





