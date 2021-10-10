Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden first US president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

DENVER, Oct 9: Joe Biden has become the first United States president to formally mark Indigenous Peoples' Day, affirming his administration's commitment to upholding tribal sovereignty and respecting human rights.
In a proclamation on Friday, Biden said Indigenous Peoples' Day would be marked on October 11 - the same date Columbus Day is observed.  "Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples' resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society," Biden's statement reads.
"We also recommit to supporting a new, brighter future of promise and equity for Tribal Nations - a future grounded in Tribal sovereignty and respect for the human rights of Indigenous people in the Americas and around the world."
Several statues of Christopher Columbus, the Italian navigator whose Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s onward opened the way for the European conquest of the Americas, have been removed from US cities in recent years amid a reckoning with his legacy.
Utah land rich in dinosaur fossils has regained protection stripped away by former President Donald Trump, easing fears that they would be ravaged by mining and other commercial activity.
"Close to 10 percent of all dinosaurs known in the world are from Utah," said Jim Kirkland, a paleontologist who has explored Utah's Grand Staircase monument area for nearly 50 years. "It's pretty remarkable."
Grand Staircase has a worldwide reputation for the quality and range of dinosaur fossils found.
At the end of 2017, Trump's administration pulled back borders of three protected areas, two of them in Utah, opening previously safeguarded land to mining and fishing.
The move was popular with industry groups but angered conservationists, researchers, and indigenous tribes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
Trump’s DC hotel lost $70m during his presidency
Only 18 women have won the Nobel Prize in its 120 years
Mukesh Ambani joins $100b club among world’s richest Bezos, Musk
A policeman tries to extinguish burning effigies of India's Prime Minister
Award for ‘all journalists’
Biden first US president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Iran’s 1st prez after 1979 revolution dies


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft