Relatives and friend hold a blanket covering the grave of a victim of yesterday's suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque, during the funeral at a graveyard in Kunduz on October 9, 2021. Mourners from Afghanistan's minority Shiite community buried their dead Saturday after a suicide attack on a mosque killed 110 people, marking the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country in August. photo : AFP