One to die, five jailed in drug cases in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 9: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death and five others to jail in different terms in separate drug cases filed in 2017.

Khulna District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict in presence of two accused in the crowded court.

The condemned convict who was awarded death sentence is Bikash Chandra Roy.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.

Among the other convicts, Sohel Rana was sentenced to life term in jail, Sagir to 15 years of imprisonment.

They both were fined Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, Sagir has to serve two more years in jail.

Bikash Chandra Mandal, Ershad and Fazlur Rahman Fakir were sentemced to 10 years of imprisonment and fined Tk 25 thousand each, and in default, they have to serve one more year in jail.

Quoting the case statement, Public Prosecutor (PP) Enamul Haque said on information, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted separate drives in the city, and Dakop and Rupsha upazilas on August 11 in 2017.

RAB members arrested six drug peddlers along with 2.20kg of cocaine worth about Tk 22.50 crore during the drive.

The elite force arrested Sohel Rana along with 230 grams of cocaine from Moylapota area in the city.

Following his confessional statement, the RAB members conducted another drive in Gagon Babu Road area in the city and arrested Arifur Rahman alias Sagir from his residence.

Later, the elite force arrested SM Ershad Ali from Tutpara area in the city, Bikash Chandra Mondal and Fazlur Rahman Fakir from Dakop Upazila, and Bikash Chandra Biswas from Razapur Village in Rupsha Upazila of the district.

RAB also seized remained 2.20 kg of cocaine from their possession.

The convicts are the syndicate members of inter-district drug traders and were involved in cocaine trading since one and half year, the PP added.

Later, the six drug traders were handed over to police.