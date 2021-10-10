Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One to die, five jailed in drug cases in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 9: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death and five others to jail in different terms in separate drug cases filed in 2017.
Khulna District and Sessions Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict in presence of two accused in the crowded court.
The condemned convict who was awarded death sentence is Bikash Chandra Roy.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.
Among the other convicts, Sohel Rana was sentenced to life term in jail, Sagir to 15 years of imprisonment.
They both were fined Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, Sagir has to serve two more years in jail.
Bikash Chandra Mandal, Ershad and Fazlur Rahman Fakir were sentemced to 10 years of imprisonment and fined Tk 25 thousand each, and in default, they have to serve one more year in jail.
Quoting the case statement, Public Prosecutor (PP) Enamul Haque said on information, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted separate drives in the city, and Dakop and Rupsha upazilas on August 11 in 2017.
RAB members arrested six drug peddlers along with 2.20kg of cocaine worth about Tk 22.50 crore during the drive.
The elite force arrested Sohel Rana along with 230 grams of cocaine from Moylapota area in the city.
Following his confessional statement, the RAB members conducted another drive in Gagon Babu Road area in the city and arrested Arifur Rahman alias Sagir from his residence.
Later, the elite force arrested SM Ershad Ali from Tutpara area in the city, Bikash Chandra Mondal and Fazlur Rahman Fakir from Dakop Upazila, and Bikash Chandra Biswas from Razapur Village in Rupsha Upazila of the district.
RAB also seized remained 2.20 kg of cocaine from their possession.
The convicts are the syndicate members of inter-district drug traders and were involved in cocaine trading since one and half year, the PP added.
Later, the six drug traders were handed over to police.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to die, five jailed in drug cases in Khulna
Papaya farming becomes popular at Dumuria
Ex-MP Bharati Nandi Sarker dies in Dinajpur
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts
Four drown in four districts
Covid-19: Six more people die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi
Prices of winter vegetables high in Rajshahi market
Fishermen fetch profit from dry fish at Bagmara


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft