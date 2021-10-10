Video
Home Countryside

Papaya farming becomes popular at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

A papaya field in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

A papaya field in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Oct 9: The commercial papaya cultivation is increasing in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
In fallow lands and on banks of fish enclosures in different areas of the upazila, local papaya is being farmed in a large scale. Farmers are running its commercial farming with a hope of good yield and fair price. Most of them have already become self-reliant by farming fertiliser and pesticide-free papaya in the upazila.
Of them, Nabadwip Mallik and Dipali Rani De of Baratia Village at Atlia Union are unique.
Depali Rani De came to know through upazila agriculture office that it is possible to grow papaya on sandy loam soil and raised ground, and pest attack is less.
Taking advice from the agriculture office, she got inspired about commercial papaya cultivation.
Later she planted 1,500 papaya saplings on 1.5 acre of fish enclosure banks. Under scaffolding system, she made the planning in the first week of April.
She said, she invested Tk 80,000 only, but sold papaya worth about Tk 4 lakh in 6-7 months. Her one plant gives fruits for two to four years. She is hopeful she will make a sale of over Tk 15 lakh, if there is no adversity.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Iktiar Hossain said, he is always providing papaya growers with assistance and advice.
Along with other vegetables, growers are commercially farming local papaya by investing small capitals on uncultivated lands, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, farmers' interest has increased about papaya in different areas of the upazila. He confirmed sub-assistant agriculture officers are providing round the clock necessary assistance and advice among farmers.
Papaya cultivation is going well in the upazila,  he added.


« PreviousNext »

