

Ex-MP Bharati Nandi Sarker dies in Dinajpur

Bharti, a resident of Baragurgola area in Dinajpur Town, breathed her last at M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital at around 1am while undergoing treatment there.

She was admitted to the hospital about 10 days back with different physical complications.

Bharati's cremation was held with state honour at the Fultala Crematorium in the town at 11:30am on Friday where her body was given a guard of honour.

She left behind her two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Iqbalur Rahim, MP from Sadar (Dinajpur-3) constituency, has expressed deep grief and shock over her death.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former MP and FF Bharati Nandi Sarker.





DINAJPUR, Oct 9: Valiant freedom fighter (FF) Bharati Nandi Sarker, former Member of Parliament (MP) from reserved seat for women, died at a hospital in the district at early hours on Friday. She was 73.Bharti, a resident of Baragurgola area in Dinajpur Town, breathed her last at M Abdur Rahim Medical College and Hospital at around 1am while undergoing treatment there.She was admitted to the hospital about 10 days back with different physical complications.Bharati's cremation was held with state honour at the Fultala Crematorium in the town at 11:30am on Friday where her body was given a guard of honour.She left behind her two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.Iqbalur Rahim, MP from Sadar (Dinajpur-3) constituency, has expressed deep grief and shock over her death.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former MP and FF Bharati Nandi Sarker.