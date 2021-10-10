Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts

Eight people including a woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Joypurhat, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Bogura, recently.

JOYPURHAT: Two men have been detained with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 25 litres of liquor in Sadar Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Babla Harizan, 27, a resident of the upazila.

RAB-5 (CPC-3) Joypurhat Company Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tajur Mor area adjacent to Joypurhat Sugar Mill at around 10:30pm and arrested him with the liquor.

Babla Harizan confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the official added.

On the other hand, members of RAB, in another drive, arrested a drug trader along with 300 buprenorphines injections in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested man is Abdul Jabbar, 60, hailed from Nandail Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 Captain Lt Commender Toukir said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kuthibari area in Sadar Upazila and arrested Jabbar with the buprenorphines injections.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 50 yaba tablets in the district town on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Mishu Sarker, 29, son of Binoy Sarker, a resident of Joykrishnapur Village under Eklashpur Union in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

Assistant Director of Noakhali DNC Biplob Kumar Modak said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Noakhali General Hospital area in the evening and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Noakhali Sadar PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday noon following a court order, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: Four people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 58 bottles of phensedyl in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Liton Hossain, son of Jalam Mandol, a resident of Alaipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Narayanpur Bazar area at around 8am and arrested Liton with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

Earlier, RAB members, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 800 grams of heroin in Charghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The arrested person is Ayub Ali, 35, son of Arshed Ali, a resident of Tora Village in Ghior Upazila of Manikganj.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Holidagachi area at around 2pm and arrested Ayub Ali with the heroin worth about Tk 80 lakh.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Charghat PS in this connection.

RAB members, in another drive, arrested a man along with 1.35kg of heroin in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Asraful Islam alias Kalu, 27, a resident of Jhalmalia Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shahzadpur area at around 4pm and arrested Asraful along with the heroin worth about Tk 1.35 crore.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Puthia PS in this connection.

On the other hand, RAB members arrested a man along with 21 beer canes from Belpukur PS area in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Sizar Ali, 21, son of Ariful Islam, a resident of Tangung area under Katakhali PS in the city. He worked as a vendor in the city.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Halidagachi area at around 4pm and arrested him along with the beer canes.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Belpukur PS in this connection.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 30 grams of hemp in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Sreemati Manju Rani, 48, daughter of late Ramanikanta Barman, a resident of Parshon Thakurpara Village under Majhgram Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Parshon Thakurpara area at around 5:30pm and arrested the woman with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday noon.

Nandigram PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.



