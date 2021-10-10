Four drown in four districts

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Manikganj, Natore, Barishal and Noakhali, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: A man drowned in the Dhaleshwari River in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Asif Iqbal Titu, 38, son of late Abdul Mannan of Ratanpur Village in Nabinagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria. He along with his wife lived in a rented house in Irta Village under Talebpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shammi Akhter, 31, wife of the deceased, went to bath in the Dhaleshwari River adjacent to Islamnagar Bridge at around 3:30pm. Asif Iqbal was catching fishes in the river at that time.

At one stage, Shammi Akhter went missing in the river.

Sensing the matter, her husband jumped into the river, but he also went missing there.

Although locals could be able to rescue Shammi, but Asif Iqbal was still missing.

On information, a team of divers rushed in and recovered his body from the river at around 7pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Singair Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A 13-month-old child drowned in a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Afsana Khatun, daughter of Abdul Hai, a resident of Mahanandagachha Village in the upazila.

Afsana's uncle Solaiman Ali said her niece slipped into the ditch behind the house at around 2:30pm.

Later, the family members of the deceased recovered her body from the ditch.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nilufar Yasmin confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A madrasa boy drowned in a pond in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Bayezid, 14, son of Alam Farazi of Peyarpur Village under Dudhal Union in the upazila. He was a student of Choramoddi Mugakhan Madrasa.

Local sources said Bayezid went missing in a pond adjacent to Mugakhan Mosque under Choramoddi Union at around 12pm while he was bathing in it.

Later, fire service personnel recovered his body from the pond after a long search.

His body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Choramoddi UP Chairman Gausul Alam Lal confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Afida Akhter, 3, daughter of Mohammad Sumon, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Rampur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Afida fell in a pond nearby the house at around 9am while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the pond.

An unnatural death case was filed with Companiganj PS in this connection.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.





