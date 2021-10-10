Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Six more people die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Six more people died of and 37 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
Six more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, Naogaon and Natore districts each.
Meanwhile, a total of 37 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,548 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday.
He said of the newly infected people, 13 are in Rajshahi including 12 in the city, 15 in Sirajganj, three in Bogura and Pabna each, two in Chapainawabganj, and one in Joypurhat districts. A total of 1,665 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.


Covid-19: Six more people die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi
