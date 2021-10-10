Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Prices of winter vegetables high in Rajshahi market

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

Winter vegetables being sold at a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

Winter vegetables being sold at a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Winter vegetables are now available in the Rajshahi market but sellers are demanding higher prices of those.
Visiting the market, it has been seen that beans are being sold at Tk 100 per kg, carrots at Tk 120 and onions at Tk 65 per kg, which is Tk 15 more than last week's. Green chillies are being sold at Tk 160 per kg, karla at Tk 80, patal at Tk 40, brinjal at Tk 40, shrimp at Tk 50, and cauliflower at Tk 100 per kg.
Traders are selling broiler chickens at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg, up from Tk 150 a week ago. At the beginning of September, it was between 110 and 115 taka. The price of golden chicken is increasing from 290 to 300 Taka.
If the supply does not increase, the price of vegetables will not decrease, said the sellers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to die, five jailed in drug cases in Khulna
Papaya farming becomes popular at Dumuria
Ex-MP Bharati Nandi Sarker dies in Dinajpur
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts
Four drown in four districts
Covid-19: Six more people die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi
Prices of winter vegetables high in Rajshahi market
Fishermen fetch profit from dry fish at Bagmara


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft