Prices of winter vegetables high in Rajshahi market



Winter vegetables being sold at a Rajshahi market. photo: observer

Visiting the market, it has been seen that beans are being sold at Tk 100 per kg, carrots at Tk 120 and onions at Tk 65 per kg, which is Tk 15 more than last week's. Green chillies are being sold at Tk 160 per kg, karla at Tk 80, patal at Tk 40, brinjal at Tk 40, shrimp at Tk 50, and cauliflower at Tk 100 per kg.

Traders are selling broiler chickens at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg, up from Tk 150 a week ago. At the beginning of September, it was between 110 and 115 taka. The price of golden chicken is increasing from 290 to 300 Taka.

If the supply does not increase, the price of vegetables will not decrease, said the sellers.



RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Winter vegetables are now available in the Rajshahi market but sellers are demanding higher prices of those.Visiting the market, it has been seen that beans are being sold at Tk 100 per kg, carrots at Tk 120 and onions at Tk 65 per kg, which is Tk 15 more than last week's. Green chillies are being sold at Tk 160 per kg, karla at Tk 80, patal at Tk 40, brinjal at Tk 40, shrimp at Tk 50, and cauliflower at Tk 100 per kg.Traders are selling broiler chickens at Tk 160 to Tk 170 per kg, up from Tk 150 a week ago. At the beginning of September, it was between 110 and 115 taka. The price of golden chicken is increasing from 290 to 300 Taka.If the supply does not increase, the price of vegetables will not decrease, said the sellers.