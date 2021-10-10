Fishermen fetch profit from dry fish at Bagmara



Fishermen busy producing dry fishes in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

In about 10 places including Birkutsa, Sripatipara, Konabaria, Bhatkhali, Ramrama, and Majjgram areas, fishes like Puti, Bele, Khalshe, Chanda, Moya, Shati, Kachki and other types of local fish are being dried.

In a recent visit, Sekendar Ali of Birkutsa Sillage was seen collecting fishes from a nearby beel along with some fishermen from his village and Madhanagar Village adjoining Naldanga Upazila. By setting up a temporary scaffolding along the railway line, they are drying fishes.

Sekendar said every year by the end of the season, when the water level in the beel starts to recede, they build such temporary lofts on the high ground along the beel.

After the drying fish, they pack these and sell thesein wholesale markets in different big cities of the country including Dhaka and Chittagong.

Ranju Mia, a resident of Majhgram, said that they collect various types of local fishes from Yash's Beel and sell these in Dhaka after drying. He demanded government help.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Rabiul Karim told The Daily Observer, there are more than 50 small and big beels in the upazila; fishermen are used to collect different types of local fishes; later they dry these and sell these in different parts of the country.

He added, they are benefitting much from dry fishes.

Admitting that there is no government support, he said necessary patronage for marginal fishermen may make them able to do business worth of Tk 8-10 crore in a season.









BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Fishermen are passing busy time in catching fishes from beels (water bodies) and producing dry fishes in Bagmara Upazila of the district.In about 10 places including Birkutsa, Sripatipara, Konabaria, Bhatkhali, Ramrama, and Majjgram areas, fishes like Puti, Bele, Khalshe, Chanda, Moya, Shati, Kachki and other types of local fish are being dried.In a recent visit, Sekendar Ali of Birkutsa Sillage was seen collecting fishes from a nearby beel along with some fishermen from his village and Madhanagar Village adjoining Naldanga Upazila. By setting up a temporary scaffolding along the railway line, they are drying fishes.Sekendar said every year by the end of the season, when the water level in the beel starts to recede, they build such temporary lofts on the high ground along the beel.After the drying fish, they pack these and sell thesein wholesale markets in different big cities of the country including Dhaka and Chittagong.Ranju Mia, a resident of Majhgram, said that they collect various types of local fishes from Yash's Beel and sell these in Dhaka after drying. He demanded government help.Upazila Fisheries Officer Rabiul Karim told The Daily Observer, there are more than 50 small and big beels in the upazila; fishermen are used to collect different types of local fishes; later they dry these and sell these in different parts of the country.He added, they are benefitting much from dry fishes.Admitting that there is no government support, he said necessary patronage for marginal fishermen may make them able to do business worth of Tk 8-10 crore in a season.