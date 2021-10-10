Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishermen fetch profit from dry fish at Bagmara

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

Fishermen busy producing dry fishes in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

Fishermen busy producing dry fishes in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 9:  Fishermen are passing busy time in catching fishes from beels (water bodies) and producing dry fishes in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
In about 10 places including  Birkutsa, Sripatipara, Konabaria, Bhatkhali, Ramrama, and Majjgram areas, fishes like Puti, Bele, Khalshe, Chanda, Moya, Shati, Kachki and other types of local fish are being dried.
In a recent visit, Sekendar Ali of Birkutsa Sillage was seen collecting fishes from a nearby beel along with some fishermen from his village and Madhanagar Village adjoining Naldanga Upazila. By setting up a temporary scaffolding along the railway line, they are drying fishes.
Sekendar said every year by the end of the season, when the water level in the beel starts to recede, they build such temporary lofts on the high ground along the beel.
After the drying fish, they pack these and sell thesein wholesale markets in different big cities of the country including Dhaka and Chittagong.
Ranju Mia, a resident of Majhgram, said that they collect various types of local fishes from Yash's Beel and sell these in Dhaka after drying. He demanded government help.
Upazila Fisheries Officer Rabiul Karim told The Daily Observer, there are more than 50 small and big beels in the upazila; fishermen are used to collect different types of local fishes; later they dry these and sell these in different parts of the country.
He added,  they are benefitting  much from dry fishes.  
Admitting that there is no government support, he said necessary patronage for marginal fishermen  may make them able to do business worth of Tk 8-10 crore in a season.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to die, five jailed in drug cases in Khulna
Papaya farming becomes popular at Dumuria
Ex-MP Bharati Nandi Sarker dies in Dinajpur
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts
Four drown in four districts
Covid-19: Six more people die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi
Prices of winter vegetables high in Rajshahi market
Fishermen fetch profit from dry fish at Bagmara


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft