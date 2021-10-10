Two murdered in two districts

Two people including a young girl have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Kurigram, on Thursday.

GOPALGANJ: A group of miscreants hacked a man to death in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Lutfar Rahman Mollah, 50, a resident of Charkushali Village in the upazila.

The deceased's son Sajib Mollah said his father went out of the house after receiving a phone call from a person at around 10pm.

Later, he was found dead in front of the house few minutes later.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) AKM Sultan Mahmud said injury marks were found on the back of Lutfar's head, face and eyes.

He might have been stabbed to death.

However, police are conducting operation to arrest the culprits.

Filing of a case with Tungipara PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

KURIGRAM: A young girl was allegedly killed by her lover in Rajarhat Upazila of the district.

Deceased Tuli, 18, was the daughter of Md Taiyab Ali of Pathan Para area under Kurigram Municipality. She was a student of Kurigram Polytechnic Institute.

Police and local sources said Tuli along with her lover Sohag, 22, son of Abdul Haqim, went to visit Rajarhat Upazila on September 30.

While they were riding on an auto-rickshaw in Tagrai Haat area, an altercation took place in between them.

As a sequel to it, Sohag pushed Tuli from the auto-rickshaw down to the road, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the girl and admitted her to Kurigram Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, Tuli died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Rajarhat PS OC Raju Sarker confirmed the incident.







