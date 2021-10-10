Patient dies without treatment in Noakhali hospital

NOAKHALI, Oct 9: Family members of a patient, who was admitted in Motherland Hospital in Noakhali on Friday, alleged that the patient died there without getting any treatment.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 50, a resident of Sadar Upazila of the district.

However, the marketing director of the hospital denied the allegation of their negligence and said, "Kamal was suffering from heart disease. The allegation of the patient's death without getting any treatment is a lie."

Family members of the deceased alleged that Kamal was admitted to the hospital with chest pain at around 5am on Friday.

The patient was left without any treatment even three hours after his admission.

The staffs of the hospital were sleeping in their respective rooms during this time, said the deceased's family members.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar said a delegation was sent to the hospital.

Details will be known after investigation, the CS added.





