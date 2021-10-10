Schoolboy crushed under train at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Oct 9: A schoolboy was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim Mahmud, 11, son of Farhad Ali, a resident of Sundaripara Village in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at a local kindergarten school.

Local sources said the Rangpur-bound Dolanchapa Express Train hit the boy at around 7:30am while he was crossing the rail line at Sundaripara Rail Gate, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Abdur Rahim was rushed to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Rangpur.







