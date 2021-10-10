Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including an ethnic man and a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Chapainawabganj, Pirojpur and Noakhali, in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Farid, 18, was the son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Bir Bakhura Village in the upazila. He was a mentally-challenged boy, the family said.

Local sources said Farid drank poison in the evening and fell sick.

Sensing the matter, his family members rushed him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition. He, later, died there at night while undergoing treatment.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem confirmed the incident.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An ethnic man reportedly committed suicide in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Parimal Urao, 27, son of late Gobinda Urao, a resident of Bhatkhoir Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Jalaluddin said Parimal drank poison at night.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Jalaluddin died on the way to RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Gomastapur PS in this connection, the SI added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man, who drank poison over family dispute in Bhandaria Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Thursday.

Deceased Bellal Sarder, son of Jalil Sarder, was a resident of Dakshin Bhitabaria Village in the upazila. He was a brick kiln worker by profession.

Police and local sources said Bellal Sarder got married with Sonia Begum, daughter of Md Jamal of Bhandaria Municipality, about 14 years back.

However, Sonia developed an extramarital affair with one Raju recently.

Following this, the couple often had been locked into altercations.

On October 5, the couple locked into an altercation.

As a sequel to it, Bellal drank poison on the day.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to SBMCH in Barishal following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Bellal died at the SBMCH on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's father lodged a case against three people with Bhandaria PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Sonia and Raju.

The arrested were sent to jail on Friday.

Bhandaria PS SI Md Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Jannatul Ferdaus, 16, was the daughter of Md Solaiman Commander, a resident of Mirwarishpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Jannatul Ferdaus hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 10am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Begumganj PS in this connection.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.



