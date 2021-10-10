Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Elderly man held for raping child in Faridpur

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

FARIDPUR, Oct 9: An elderly man has been sent to jail on charge of raping a child at Modhukhali in the district.
He was sent to jail through a court on Thursday.
Earlier, police arrested the 60-year-old Biswanath Basu conducting a raid in Ashapur Village under Gazna Union in the upazila.
The arrested is a resident of Padmadi Village in Baliakandi Upazila of Rajbari.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Modhukhali Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam said the parents of the child and arrested accused hail from Baliakandi in Rajbari. Both of them work at a jute mill in Modhukhali Upazila. They live in rented rooms situated at the same area in Gazna Union.
At around 2pm on Wednesday, Biswanath's wife and parents of the child went to their duties at the jute mills. Finding the child alone inside their room, Biswanath allegedly raped her. Sensing about the incident, another tenant informed the child's parents. They, later, came and rescued the child.
The OC further said the child's mother lodged a complaint with Modhukhali PS in the evening and police arrested Biswanath at night. Later, the complaint was recorded as a case and Biswanath was shown arrested. He was sent to Faridpur Jail through court on Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One to die, five jailed in drug cases in Khulna
Papaya farming becomes popular at Dumuria
Ex-MP Bharati Nandi Sarker dies in Dinajpur
Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts
Four drown in four districts
Covid-19: Six more people die, 37 more infected in Rajshahi
Prices of winter vegetables high in Rajshahi market
Fishermen fetch profit from dry fish at Bagmara


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft