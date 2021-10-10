Elderly man held for raping child in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Oct 9: An elderly man has been sent to jail on charge of raping a child at Modhukhali in the district.

He was sent to jail through a court on Thursday.

Earlier, police arrested the 60-year-old Biswanath Basu conducting a raid in Ashapur Village under Gazna Union in the upazila.

The arrested is a resident of Padmadi Village in Baliakandi Upazila of Rajbari.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Modhukhali Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam said the parents of the child and arrested accused hail from Baliakandi in Rajbari. Both of them work at a jute mill in Modhukhali Upazila. They live in rented rooms situated at the same area in Gazna Union.

At around 2pm on Wednesday, Biswanath's wife and parents of the child went to their duties at the jute mills. Finding the child alone inside their room, Biswanath allegedly raped her. Sensing about the incident, another tenant informed the child's parents. They, later, came and rescued the child.

The OC further said the child's mother lodged a complaint with Modhukhali PS in the evening and police arrested Biswanath at night. Later, the complaint was recorded as a case and Biswanath was shown arrested. He was sent to Faridpur Jail through court on Thursday.



