Food items were distributed among the tea labourers on Sreegobindapur Tea Garden Primary School premises in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar on Friday. Bangladesh Muslim Tea Students' Forum and Cha Konya Nari Sangathan jointly handed over the food items to at least 60 families of tea workers who are being deprived of getting their daily wages as they carried out a protest against the tea garden authority. photo: observer