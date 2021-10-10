Healthcare hampered in southern region for manpower crisis

BARISHAL, Oct 9: Healthcare is being seriously hampered in southern region due to lack of manpower including physician, nurse, technician and health worker.

Though bed capacities have been enhanced in district and upazila hospitals, necessary manpower was not increased.

According to field sources, most of the upazila health complexes have been prompted to 50-bed ones from 33-bed status. The government healthcare is yet to reach in two upazilas out of total 42 in the region. These are Taltali and Rangabali upazilas. Vaccination was not launched in the upazilas due to lack of health installation.

Physicians, health workers, and upazila and district administrations are fighting with corona pandemic in the southern region. Within limited manpower capacities, they are playing a significant role in providing healthcare services including vaccination programme.

Except for Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), against granted 1,131 posts there are 598 doctors in 40 upazila health complexes out of total 42 upazilas in six districts in the region. The number of vacant posts is 533 or 45 per cent of the approved posts, health sources said.

In the SBMCH of the total granted posts, about 40 per cent are not filled up. The 500-bed hospital has been promoted to 1000-bed.

In 100-bed general hospital in Barishal, there are 13 doctors against granted 33 positions. It is worse condition in district Sadar hospitals.

In Barishal District, besides Sadar Upazila, there are 150 doctors in nine other upazila hospitals against granted 224 posts. The vacant positions are 74.

So far 58 doctor posts have been granted for Patuakhali Medical College Hospital. But 12 ones are filled up. Treatment is hampered in the hospital seriously. Around 14 doctors have been appointed on deputation from Civil Surgeon office and divisional administration, it was learnt. There are 92 doctors posted in six upazila hospitals and in two 20-bed hospitals of Kuakata and Kathaltali against total granted 165 posts.

The 50-Bed Bhola District Sadar General Hospital has been promoted to 250-bed with 12 doctors against granted 22. But recently 250-bed manpower has been granted. The recruit process is yet to begin. There are 90 posted doctors in 20-bed Char Aicha Upazila Hospital against granted 197 posts.

The 50-bed Pirojpur General Hospital has been promoted to 100-bed one. But necessary doctors were not appointed. Of out 33 granted posts, only 11 ones are posted. About 76 positions of doctors have been filled up in six upazilas against granted 139 positions.

In 50-Bed General Hospital in Jhalakathi District, only eight doctors have been appointed against 22 granted posts.There are 50 doctors out of granted 81 posts in three other upazila hospitals in Jhalakati except Sadar Upazila.

The worse case of Barguna District General Hospital is beyond description. The 50-bed hospital has been promoted to 100-bed one. But only six doctors are posted against total 42 vacant positions. There is no upazila hospital in Taltali and Rangabali. There are 63 posted doctors against granted 125 positions in five upazilas except Sadar Upazila.

Besides, there are 52 health technicians in upazila health complexes of different southern districts against total 135 posts. And out of total 48 dental technician posts, only 30 ones are filled up.

There are health sub-centres in 79 unions out of total 364 unions in six districts of southern region having no post of doctor.

Physicians from upazila hospitals are supposed to go to union health sub-centres for one day in a week.

Besides, there is no physician post in 266 union health & family welfare centres. In 1,117 community clinics, service providers are working. The Department of Health (DoH) has recommended more clinics.

Divisional Health Director Dr. Basudev Kumar Das said, the matter of treatment crisis is regularly informed to the DoH and the ministry.

The government has appointed 4,000 physicians recently. He expressed that several physicians of them will be posted in the southern region.









