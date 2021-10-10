Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Govt likely to sign loan agreement with JICA: A welcome move

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

According to Economic Relations Department (ERD) officials, Bangladesh government hopes to ink an agreement on a $2.80 billion loan with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)--as part of JICA's 42nd Official Development Assistance (ODA) package. Japan is one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh. Since the independence of Bangladesh, the country has been offering aid, loan and other types of assistances. In fact, Japan is the largest donor of foreign aid to Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh has asked for a loan for five infrastructure projects in the 42nd loan package. The projects are, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Line 1 (2nd Tranche), Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 (5th Tranche), Matarbari Coal Fired Power Project (6th Tranche), Matarbari Coal Fired Power Project (2nd Phase) and Southern Chattogram Regional Development Project. It is worth mentioning that the country, currently, is providing financial and technological support in these five infrastructure development projects. In addition to that, the country has confirmed that it will provide a Health Sector Development Policy Loan in the Japanese fiscal year 2021.

The Matarbari Coal Fired Power Project and Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Line Project require a quick disbursement of funds. As such, the government wants to complete the loan agreement process in both projects beforehand. JICA goes for loan agreements in several stages depending on the importance and progress of a project. The asked loan package agreement will be of three phases. In the first phase, an agreement of $1.05 billion in the loan may be signed this month for the Matarbari Coal Fired Power Project (6th Tranche) and Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 (5th Tranche).

Accordingly, the loan agreement will be signed for the sixth instalment for the Matarbari Power Plant project and the fifth instalment for the Metrorail (MRT-6) project. The government aims to launch Metrorail from Uttara to Agargaon in December next year. Till August this year, 88 per cent of work on this route has been completed while from Agargaon to Motijheel work is 68 per cent complete. Hopefully, JICA has agreed to finance the project in its 42nd ODA package.

Meanwhile, Japan has expressed interest in assisting in the development of infrastructure in South Chattogram and Cox's Bazar district by focusing on Matarbari, which can accelerate the economic development of the country. With the procrastination, each time cost also increases. Undoubtedly, implementing a project in time is very important. We hope that implementation of the projects will speed up as the Covid-19 situation has improved in the country. We also hope that the demand for foreign funding will also be fulfilled largely with Japn's timely allocation of loan.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt likely to sign loan agreement with JICA: A welcome move
BRRI’s new type of high yielding rice promising
Banking sector cursed by default loans
Efficient waste management missing
Mismanagement eats up another project
Capitals’ choking traffic system, who to blame?
BTRC move commendable
India’s maritime claims not compliant with international laws


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft