Stop throwing stones at train

Dear Sir

It is a matter of grief that common people of this country cannot travel safely by train nowadays. We often hear the news of tragic events resulted by throwing stones at trains. Whose responsibility is this? Isn't it the responsibility of the state to develop them in a civilized and disciplined manner?



In our national textbook and media there is lots of discussion and criticism about past inequalities. Is there less inequality now? A group of people are traveling comfortably in the cabin of the train with fourteen pillows in the AC. Another group is traveling sitting and standing in dirty tattered chairs, where there is not even minimal safety. A few years ago, an MP slapped a station master in front of a thousand people for not getting a VIP cabin very quickly. This incident also shows how we are citizens of a civilized country! How do drugs run in the railway area, how does the prostitution work, how does gambling go, why do teenagers stand at the railway boundary with stones.



Can't we stop them? Of course we can; but no government is sincere enough in protecting the rights of citizens. We must make our citizens educated enough so that they do not do such dangerous activities.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID