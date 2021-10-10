

How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac



The payments and KYC contents are proactively researched and maintained by a dedicated team of data analysts located throughout the world. Banking Almanac is now enhanced its international payments software to help improve efficiency in the processing of cross border and domestic transactions. Bankers Almanac's International Bank Account Number (IBAN) Search facilitates clients to validate IBANs through to the clearing code. The IBAN Search is an integral part of a digital almanac Bankersalmanac.com's payments solution and supports the comprehensive settlement data currently provided.



The identification of real owner of a financial institution is a challenge and beneficial owners hide themselves behind the managers and registration of companies in tax heaven locations in some part of the world. The ultimate beneficial ownership Data in banking almanac gives users an unprecedented insight into the underlying ownership of current and potential counterparties. The ultimate beneficial ownership data provides detailed information--exceeding regulatory requirements--on the ownership of banks and financial institutions, allowing you to discover individual ultimate beneficial owners down to 0.1% of ownership.



The US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), that have been investigated by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and globally publicized on 20 September 2020 and described over 200,000 suspicious financial transactions valued at over US$2 trillion that occurred from 1999 to 2017 across multiple global financial institutions. The information implicates financial institutions in more than 170 countries who played a role in facilitating money laundering and other fraudulent crimes. It shows how the world's biggest banks have allowed criminals to move dirty money around the world.



BA use to follow a rigorous methodology to provide data sourced directly from the world's banks. This information helps organization validate payment codes, improve the certainty of a settlement, compress processing cycles, improve straight-through processing, assess the potential risk of on-boarding new correspondent partners around the globe, and ensure regulatory compliance. BA has a dedicated content team who source our data directly from banks and regulatory authorities across the globe, rigorously verifying the data prior to publishing.



When forming new correspondent banking relationships or reviewing existing partnerships, banks are required to perform due diligence, including sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEP) and adverse media screening, to create a risk profile for each financial counterparty. This is often an arduous task, requiring KYC analysts to access multiple systems, source information manually from correspondent banks, and conduct screening, before compiling the final assessment report. This process is repeated at regular intervals to ensure the risk assessment remains up to date.

FI's clients across the globe want to make their financial counterparty KYC risk assessments more efficient and effective, and aspire to keep pace with the standards of the world's largest banks. It enables banks to conduct efficient and effective KYC risk assessments of their financial counterparties within a single application. It facilitates the due diligence to give all banks access to a KYC solution that provides both automation and audit ability in risk-based decision making, without the substantial investment of building and maintaining a complex in-house solution. The platform is ready to go straight 'out-of-the-box' and help the clients keep up with international best practices while maintaining trusted relationships with their correspondent banking partners.



When forming new correspondent banking relationships or reviewing existing partnerships, banks are required to perform due diligence, including sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEP) and adverse media screening, to create a risk profile for each financial counterparty. This is often a highly laborious task, requiring KYC analysts to access multiple systems, source information manually from correspondent banks, and conduct screening, before compiling the final assessment report. This process is repeated at regular intervals to ensure the risk assessment remains up to date. BA enhanced due diligence automates the risk identification process. The solution connects the comprehensive Bankers Almanac data set with global financial institutions, including names, addresses, and ownership information, with Firco Compliance Link, which assesses sanctions and money laundering risk by screening entities against the full breadth of financial crime data.



The decision management of BA in other countries cease to publish BA in printed form are taken in the recent time. It has reflected the ever-changing nature of the industry and demand for more frequently updated information catered for and provided by their online portfolio. In Bangladesh, one organization mooted to publish Banking Almanac since 2018 and already published three volumes of BA and a number of celebrity economist and bankers namely Dr Salehuddin Ahmed Chairman, Dr Hossain Zillur Rahmanand others are members of the editorial board. This noble venture is appreciable.



It has some limitations. It is available only in printed hard book. The organization has a web-site of almanac but the book is not available on-line. The most valuable users of this information is overseas financial institutions and they have hardly any option to get a copy the almanac from their offices in other countries and in any financial hub like London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and New York.



It has no list of beneficial owners and politically exposed persons (PEP) involved in disguised of owners and managing agents. Most of the financial institutes in Bangladesh are having different beneficial owners then the existing board of directors as reported in different media. In some cases the housewives and University going children of the beneficial owners are acting as directors of different financial institutes. This information is not publicly available and has other challenges of publishing in any form due to understandable real situation and culture. BA in present form may not help others for KYC of financial institutions in Bangladesh. It cannot facilitate to know the sanctions and money laundering risk by screening entities against the full breadth of financial crime data.



The BA of Bangladesh should go online and should be connected with financial institutions to provide them services. The arrangement of connectivity with financial institutes in home and abroad is challenging job but a precondition for a useful BA.



The confidence of users is a big challenge for an almanac. The authentication of information is a basic criterion of a good almanac. The authority may take initiative to upload the almanac in their web-site and make easily accessible for the end users specially the FI in other countries. BA may be upgraded to make is users friendly with authenticated information.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist







