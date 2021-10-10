World Mental Health Day today

The World Mental Health Day-2021 will be observed today in the country like elsewhere across the world.

The day is observed every year on October 10 across the world with various programmes for raising awareness on mental health.

The main theme of the day is 'Mental Health in an unequal World'.

On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages.

The government and non-government organizations have taken programmes including seminars and discussions to mark the day. -BSS