Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:28 AM
Free eye care camps for the underprivileged starts

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Observer Desk

The eye care programme of Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (ECP-MSS) launched a toal of ten eye camps for the underprivileged people at Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts from October 0p9 to 30 to provide free comprehensive eye care services including cataract surgeries.
These eye camps are funded by the Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and ECP donors.
Technical support will be provided by ECP's partner hospitals - Shafiuddin Ahmed Foundation (SAF) Hospital, Thakurgaon and Maryam Eye Hospital, Saidpur, Nilphamari Eye camp services will be provided from 10 am to 2 pm, according to a press release.


