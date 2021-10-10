3 die in two road accidents in Savar

Three people, including a garments worker were killed in two separate road accidents in Dhamrai of Savar on Freiday.

The deceased are Khokon Mia, 25, Delwar Hossain ,24, and Radhanath Sarkar, 55.

Of them, Khokon Mia was a worker in a garment factory called Joypura Mom Fashion.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle boarding Khokon and Delwar came in collision course with a truck near Joypura bus stand in Dhamrai Friday evening..

While Khokon died on the spot, Delwar was pronounced dead after being shifted to a local medical facility.

Meanwhile, Radhanath died after a covered van moving at breakneck speed crushed him while he was out on a walk near Sutipara bus stand.

Officer-in Charge of Dhamrai Police Atiqur Rahman said,"Although we failed to trace the truck that hit Khokon and Delwar, highway police seized the covered van that hit Radhanath." -UNB







