BB freezes Qcoom’s Foster Payments bank accounts

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has frozen all bank accounts of Foster Payments, which is the payment gateway of questionable e-commerce platform Qcoom.

Qcoom, much like Evaly and e-Orange, has recently gotten into hot water over allegations of embezzlement.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to all scheduled banks in this regard, according to several media reports quoting BFIU officials.

The reports also mentioned that the agency took this decision a month ago on September 9.

On September 22, the new e-commerce platform Qcoom announced temporary closure to its office

following Evaly and e-Orange.

The owner of the platform Ripon Mia was arrested by police and sent on two-day remand on October 4. He was accused of embezzling Tk 250 crore of customers' funds paid in advance through his e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, Qcoom's Head of Sales Md Humayan Kabir, popularly known as RJ Nirob, was also arrested on Friday and sent to one-day remand.





