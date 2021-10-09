Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon        Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home City News

India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Observer Desk

The 3rd solo album of singer Badrul Hasan Khan Jhantu is going to be released soon.
Famous Indian singer and musician Rupankar Bagchi is the music director of the album titled 'Ki Name Daki Tumae'. He also tuned all six songs of the album.
Jhantu, brother of film director Kamrul Hasan Khan, is a disciple of Ustad Mohammad Shakur, is mainly a Gazal singer.
An engineer and athlete Jhantu, is a regular face in TV and radio music programmes, already released two albums.
Jhantu informed media that due to Covid situation they had to face many obstacles and the date of cover unveiling ceremony will be made public soon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
27 farmers get compensation
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Climate change set to worsen resource degradation, conflict: Report
Election to be held under EC: Hasan Mahmud


Latest News
India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft