India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album

The 3rd solo album of singer Badrul Hasan Khan Jhantu is going to be released soon.

Famous Indian singer and musician Rupankar Bagchi is the music director of the album titled 'Ki Name Daki Tumae'. He also tuned all six songs of the album.

Jhantu, brother of film director Kamrul Hasan Khan, is a disciple of Ustad Mohammad Shakur, is mainly a Gazal singer.

An engineer and athlete Jhantu, is a regular face in TV and radio music programmes, already released two albums.

Jhantu informed media that due to Covid situation they had to face many obstacles and the date of cover unveiling ceremony will be made public soon.