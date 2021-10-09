Moderate quake shakes Sylhet

SYLHET, Oct 8: A moderate-intensity earthquake struck Sylhet in the small hours of Friday. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to properties have been reported.

The earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Sylhet at 12.28am, said a senior meteorologist of Sylhet Meteorological Office, Saeed Ahmed Chowdhury. The epicenter of the quake was in Myanmar, 477km from Dhaka.

Massive tremors sparked panic among local residents. "I felt the tremors as I was preparing to go to bed," said Kamrul Islam, a resident of a highrise in city's Lalbazar area. Sylhet is marked as a risky zone for quakes by experts as it is situated on the southeastern part of the Dauki fault line. Several low magnitude tremors have been felt in the region recently.

On June 7, two quakes shook Sylhet within a span of a minute. On July 7 also, a 5.2 magnitude quake was felt in Sylhet and some other regions in the country.

However, experts say these types of tremors are normal and there's no need to panic.












