Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be open for traffic by Oct next year

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 8: The first ever tunnel of the country under the river Karnaphuli is expected to be open for traffic towards the end of the next year ahead of scheduled time of December 2022.

Drilling works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli was completed on Thursday afternoon.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel, told the Daily Observer that the slab works of 2450-metre-long second tube would begin in January for the vehicular movement by October next year.

Meanwhile, the boring works were scheduled to be completed in December.

The slab casting of 1610 metres of the 2450-metre long first tube have so far been completed.

He claimed that the works of the project are continuing smoothly amid the pandemic and lockdown.

He said the infrastructural works of two-lanes of the first tube are going on smoothly to make it usable for traffic movement.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said, "We are trying to open the first ever tunnel ahead of the scheduled time."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of second tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through video conference from his official residence on

December 12 last year.

The boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which will conclude at Patenga end.

Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube were completed.

But the boring works of the first tube was completed in the first week of August last year after continuous digging of 18 months.

Meanwhile, the boring machine had started digging the soil for the first tube from the Patenga end and moved to the other end at a depth about 18-31 metres under the river.

The concrete segments had been joined by machines to construct the tunnel structure. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic movement on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.







