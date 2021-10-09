Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon        Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Front Page

Qcoom official Nirob arrested in fraud charges

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested head of sales (communications and public relations) of E-commerce platform Qcoom at Nobodoy Housing in Adabor area in the capital on Friday.  
The arrested person was identified as Humayun Kabir Nirob alias RJ Nirob. He was arrested in a case filed over fraud charges.
He was shown arrested in a fraudulence case filed by a customer on October 7. He is the number 4 accused in the case. A court later placed RJ Nirob on one-day remand.
Tejgaon industrial area police station's additional commissioner Hafiz Al Faruque said that a customer filed a case alleging that he paid for products worth over Tk 5.6 million but he did not receive the products. He contacted Qcoom's office but did not get any response.
The customer filed a case in this regard against 6 including Qcoom's managing director and RJ Nirob, the police officer said.
The other accused in the case are -- Qcoom owner Ripan Mia, his wife Syeda Tasmina Tarin, Qcoom Chairman Ayub Ali, the
company's delivery executive Tanvir Chowdhury Veer, and its COO Sajedur Rahman Sajib.
The company owes at least Tk 250 crore to its customers, said DB.  Apart from this, at least Tk 397 crore that Qcoom collected from customers through orders for motorcycles is stuck in payment gateways, said AKM Hafiz Akter, DB chief.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unequal Covid-19 jabs roll-out immoral, stupid: UN
UN declares access to clean environment a human right
Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be open for traffic by Oct next year
Qcoom official Nirob arrested in fraud charges
Rebel candidates won’t get party tickets for polls: Quader
BFIU seeks bank accounts details of Evaly MD, Chairman
Chinese nationals among seven remanded over lending via app
Govt likely to sign MoU with UN today


Latest News
India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft