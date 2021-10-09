Qcoom official Nirob arrested in fraud charges

Police arrested head of sales (communications and public relations) of E-commerce platform Qcoom at Nobodoy Housing in Adabor area in the capital on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Humayun Kabir Nirob alias RJ Nirob. He was arrested in a case filed over fraud charges.

He was shown arrested in a fraudulence case filed by a customer on October 7. He is the number 4 accused in the case. A court later placed RJ Nirob on one-day remand.

Tejgaon industrial area police station's additional commissioner Hafiz Al Faruque said that a customer filed a case alleging that he paid for products worth over Tk 5.6 million but he did not receive the products. He contacted Qcoom's office but did not get any response.

The customer filed a case in this regard against 6 including Qcoom's managing director and RJ Nirob, the police officer said.

The other accused in the case are -- Qcoom owner Ripan Mia, his wife Syeda Tasmina Tarin, Qcoom Chairman Ayub Ali, the

company's delivery executive Tanvir Chowdhury Veer, and its COO Sajedur Rahman Sajib.

The company owes at least Tk 250 crore to its customers, said DB. Apart from this, at least Tk 397 crore that Qcoom collected from customers through orders for motorcycles is stuck in payment gateways, said AKM Hafiz Akter, DB chief.











