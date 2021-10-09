Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon        Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Front Page

Rebel candidates won’t get party tickets for polls: Quader

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said actions will be taken against those who involved in any irregularities in sending names of intending candidates to the central committee for polls.
He said, AL has asked for a list of names acceptable to all for the election. Investigations are being carried out against those who are carelessly sending the names of the candidates to the Centre. Punitive actions will be taken as soon as evidence of irregularities is found.
AL General Secretary said these while addressing a press briefing on contemporary issues at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad in the capital.
Those who contested in elections defying the party's command in the past will not get the party nomination for any polls at present and in future, he added.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said the party men who will become rebel candidates this time will not get any post or position or party's nomination as well
in future.   
About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that plans are underway to turn Bangladesh into a 'subservient' state, he said the people of the country know it very well which party wants to see Bangladesh as a subservient state.
"Those who frequently make complaints to foreigners, who wait at the closed door of foreign embassies with flowers and sweets, who sought interventions of foreigners in the country's internal issues, want to see Bangladesh as a subservient state," he added.   
Quader said, BNP is tarnishing the country's image to foreigners with their evil acts while AL is continuing its all-out strides to enhance the country's image abroad.  
He said, BNP spoils the interests of the country and the nation for going to power and they make their evil attempts to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state.   
About BNP's mass movement, the AL General Secretary said the people now laugh when they hear the call for mass movement by BNP.
BNP called for many movements at different times in the last 13 years, but people didn't respond to their call and even their activists also didn't do that, he said.   
Pointing to Mirza Fakhrul, Quader said there is no issue for waging mass movement at this moment, so the people won't respond to BNP's call like in the past.   
About BNP's allegation that the government wants to enforce one-party governing system, he ruled out the allegation, saying BNP has representatives in Parliament.   "Then how can it be one-party ruling?" he posed a question.   
In one hand, BNP don't take part in polls and on the other hand, Mirza Fakhrul didn't join Parliament even after being elected, he said.   
Quader said the nation didn't forget what BNP did in the guise of multi-party democracy. BNP's multi-party democracy was multi-party mockery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unequal Covid-19 jabs roll-out immoral, stupid: UN
UN declares access to clean environment a human right
Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be open for traffic by Oct next year
Qcoom official Nirob arrested in fraud charges
Rebel candidates won’t get party tickets for polls: Quader
BFIU seeks bank accounts details of Evaly MD, Chairman
Chinese nationals among seven remanded over lending via app
Govt likely to sign MoU with UN today


Latest News
India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft