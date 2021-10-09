Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon        Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Front Page

BFIU seeks bank accounts details of Evaly MD, Chairman

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Shaikh Shahrukh

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), in a letter asked for details of all types of accounts of Managing Director of Evaly.com Mohammad Russell and its Chairman Shamima Nasrin.  
From the year of 2020, they will have to send updated transaction details, deposit receipts or checks of deposits and withdrawals of minimum Tk 50 lakh or more (including depositor's photo ID).
The information of the nominees of these accounts and if there is any account in the name of the nominees has also been asked to be informed. If they have FDR, loan account, LC in their name, they are asked to send all kinds of documents, account opening form, KYC profile, transaction details and all related documents to BFIU.
Even previously, Bangladesh Bank summoned Evaly's account last year and later froze that account. In addition to Evaly, the company's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Managing Director Russel's accounts were also frozen then.
The whole e-commerce sector has come under discussion as information has
surfaced that Evaly has far fewer assets than the amount he has taken from customers.
Then comes the name of e-orange. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has suspended the bank accounts of e-Orange chairman Sonia Mehzabin and Managing Director Masukur Rahman in late August.
Earlier, the details of bank account of Dhamaka Shopping were asked for on June 30. The company's bank account was sought later.
According to Bangladesh Bank, on June 30, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) summoned not only Dhamaka Shopping but also Alisha Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Aladdin's Lamp, Boom Boom, Adian Mart, Needs, Qcom, Dalal Plus and e-Orange and Bajaj Collections totaling 11 e-commerce companies.
Recently, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police sent a letter requesting Bangladesh Bank to seize the accounts of several organizations.
The CID took the initiative as part of an ongoing investigation into various e-commerce companies. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has also suspended the bank accounts of the accused on the basis of the CID letter.
In this regard, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, "As per the court's directive, there is an opportunity to provide information to the customers."  
According to the demands of various government authorities, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) can summon and seize bank accounts of those companies.
In this regard, a top official of BFIU said the bank accounts were called in response to the demands of various law enforcement agencies.  
Recently, bank accounts of at least a dozen e-commerce companies have been summoned.  
However, he did not give statistics on how many bank accounts have been summoned.
Meanwhile, the Central Financial Intelligence Agency (BFIU) has frozen the bank account of Foster, a payment gateway or payment service provider (PSO) of Qcom, accused of e-commerce fraud.  
However, several banks have blocked the opportunity to buy products from a few listed companies through their cards. Several suppliers have also taken steps to close their businesses.  
Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and smuggling against an organization.
Previously, it is to be noted that in Bangladesh, there were cases of embezzling money from customers by showing incredible offers by companies like Destiny 2000, Unipay2u, ITCL and many more.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unequal Covid-19 jabs roll-out immoral, stupid: UN
UN declares access to clean environment a human right
Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be open for traffic by Oct next year
Qcoom official Nirob arrested in fraud charges
Rebel candidates won’t get party tickets for polls: Quader
BFIU seeks bank accounts details of Evaly MD, Chairman
Chinese nationals among seven remanded over lending via app
Govt likely to sign MoU with UN today


Latest News
India to send one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine afternoon
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft