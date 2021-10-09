BFIU seeks bank accounts details of Evaly MD, Chairman

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), in a letter asked for details of all types of accounts of Managing Director of Evaly.com Mohammad Russell and its Chairman Shamima Nasrin.

From the year of 2020, they will have to send updated transaction details, deposit receipts or checks of deposits and withdrawals of minimum Tk 50 lakh or more (including depositor's photo ID).

The information of the nominees of these accounts and if there is any account in the name of the nominees has also been asked to be informed. If they have FDR, loan account, LC in their name, they are asked to send all kinds of documents, account opening form, KYC profile, transaction details and all related documents to BFIU.

Even previously, Bangladesh Bank summoned Evaly's account last year and later froze that account. In addition to Evaly, the company's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and Managing Director Russel's accounts were also frozen then.

The whole e-commerce sector has come under discussion as information has

surfaced that Evaly has far fewer assets than the amount he has taken from customers.

Then comes the name of e-orange. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has suspended the bank accounts of e-Orange chairman Sonia Mehzabin and Managing Director Masukur Rahman in late August.

Earlier, the details of bank account of Dhamaka Shopping were asked for on June 30. The company's bank account was sought later.

According to Bangladesh Bank, on June 30, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) summoned not only Dhamaka Shopping but also Alisha Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Aladdin's Lamp, Boom Boom, Adian Mart, Needs, Qcom, Dalal Plus and e-Orange and Bajaj Collections totaling 11 e-commerce companies.

Recently, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police sent a letter requesting Bangladesh Bank to seize the accounts of several organizations.

The CID took the initiative as part of an ongoing investigation into various e-commerce companies. The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has also suspended the bank accounts of the accused on the basis of the CID letter.

In this regard, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, "As per the court's directive, there is an opportunity to provide information to the customers."

According to the demands of various government authorities, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) can summon and seize bank accounts of those companies.

In this regard, a top official of BFIU said the bank accounts were called in response to the demands of various law enforcement agencies.

Recently, bank accounts of at least a dozen e-commerce companies have been summoned.

However, he did not give statistics on how many bank accounts have been summoned.

Meanwhile, the Central Financial Intelligence Agency (BFIU) has frozen the bank account of Foster, a payment gateway or payment service provider (PSO) of Qcom, accused of e-commerce fraud.

However, several banks have blocked the opportunity to buy products from a few listed companies through their cards. Several suppliers have also taken steps to close their businesses.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started an investigation into allegations of embezzlement and smuggling against an organization.

Previously, it is to be noted that in Bangladesh, there were cases of embezzling money from customers by showing incredible offers by companies like Destiny 2000, Unipay2u, ITCL and many more.










