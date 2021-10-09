Video
Home Front Page

Chinese nationals among seven remanded over lending via app

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

Police have received a court order to quiz in custody two Chinese nationals and five Bangladeshis on charges of duping people into a fraudulent scheme under cover of digital microfinance.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas on Friday also ordered five other Bangladeshis to jail in a
case under the Digital Security Act.
The remanded Chinese nationals are Hi Minxi and Yang Ciki, and Bangladeshis are Majumder Fazle Gofran, Ahsan Kamal, Himel Or Rashid, Nazmus Sakib and Jerin Tasnim Binte Islam.
Those sent to jail are Emanuel Edward Gomez, Arifuzzaman, Shahinoor Alam, Shuvo Gomez and Akram Ali.
Investigator Pran Krishna Sarker, a sub-inspector at Detective Branch's Cyber and Special Crime Unit, produced the 12 accused in court in the case with Dhanmondi police.
The sub-inspector sought a 10-day remand for the seven people, while the defence lawyers pleaded for their bail, said Md Esharat Ali, a sub-inspector of court police.
Police detained 18 employees of New Miracle Fintech Bangladesh on their way to a picnic from their Baridhara DOHS office on Thursday, Oct 7, 2021. The company was allegedly running unauthorised credit business online.  
Police said the accused ran Thunder Light Techhnology Limited, New Vision Fintech Limited and Basic Development Society without the government's approval.
Their apps collected information from the clients' mobile phones, such as calendar events, camera, contact, location and messages, compromising personal data security.
The suspects ran credit business with high interests in the name of unsecured loans through apps like Tikala, Cashman, Rapid Cash and Mar Cash, which have the servers in China and operated from the country.
    -bdnews24.com


