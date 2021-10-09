UK recognises BD vaccine certificate

Britain has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Bangladeshi travellers who have received jabs of a vaccine authorised by the country.

Bangladesh will be added to the list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination on Oct 11, the UK's transport authority announced.

"Bangladesh vaccine certification is now recognised by British authorities. Our

Mission contacted them and described our processes and now they recognise our vaccine certification, which will be effective from 4 am Oct 11, 2021," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday.

However, travellers arriving in England before that date must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated.

Besides Bangladesh, England has decided to remove a total of 47 countries and territories, including India and Pakistan, from its red list, making it easier for more people to travel abroad.

Passengers returning to England from these countries will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine, the Department for Transport said on Thursday.

Vaccination certificates issued by relevant Bangladesh authorities are also required for all travellers as proof of vaccination status.

The travellers who have not been fully vaccinated with UK-approved vaccines must quarantine for 10 days, either at home or where they are staying, and should undergo a day 2 and day 8 COVID test.

The travellers must have a complete course of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccines at least 14 days before their arrival in England.

Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines, the UK authorities said.

Earlier on Sept 17, Bangladesh was taken off from England's COVID-19 red list after it announced a major relaxing of travel rules for people coming in and out of the country.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has also decided to remove Bangladesh from its red list of countries, starting from 10 October 2021, according to Momen. -bdnews24.com











