Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 October, 2021, 3:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Front Page

UK recognises BD vaccine certificate

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Britain has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Bangladeshi travellers who have received jabs of a vaccine authorised by the country.
Bangladesh will be added to the list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination on Oct 11, the UK's transport authority announced.
"Bangladesh vaccine certification is now recognised by British authorities. Our
Mission contacted them and described our processes and now they recognise our vaccine certification, which will be effective from 4 am Oct 11, 2021," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday.
However, travellers arriving in England before that date must follow the rules for people who are not fully vaccinated.
Besides Bangladesh, England has decided to remove a total of 47 countries and territories, including India and Pakistan, from its red list, making it easier for more people to travel abroad.
Passengers returning to England from these countries will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine, the Department for Transport said on Thursday.
Vaccination certificates issued by relevant Bangladesh authorities are also required for all travellers as proof of vaccination status.
The travellers who have not been fully vaccinated with UK-approved vaccines must quarantine for 10 days, either at home or where they are staying, and should undergo a day 2 and day 8 COVID test.
The travellers must have a complete course of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccines at least 14 days before their arrival in England.
Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines, the UK authorities said.
Earlier on Sept 17, Bangladesh was taken off from England's COVID-19 red list after it announced a major relaxing of travel rules for people coming in and out of the country.
Meanwhile, Bahrain has also decided to remove Bangladesh from its red list of countries, starting from 10 October 2021, according to Momen.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unequal Covid-19 jabs roll-out immoral, stupid: UN
UN declares access to clean environment a human right
Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be open for traffic by Oct next year
Qcoom official Nirob arrested in fraud charges
Rebel candidates won’t get party tickets for polls: Quader
BFIU seeks bank accounts details of Evaly MD, Chairman
Chinese nationals among seven remanded over lending via app
Govt likely to sign MoU with UN today


Latest News
Youth 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Chapainawabganj
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair
MoU on UN's operational engagement in Bhasan Char signed
Three die, four missing in Turag trawler capsize
Teenager 'commits suicide' by drinking poison in Mymensingh
Security official held with 80 gold bars at Ctg airport
5 'ARSA' member arrested from Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
Tigers trounce Oman A in warm-up match
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Dhaka to receive 2 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Romania
Most Read News
On the way to the Golden Jubilee of Russia-Bangladesh diplomatic ties
The Rohingya: A double whammy for Bangladesh
BUET students remember Abrar, decry slow pace of murder trial
Model Piyasha sent to jail after remand
Fugitive in war crime case dies  
People walk cautiously to avoid the dirty water on a road at Jatrabari
Injured Tamim returns home
Global Covid cases near 237 million
CIA forms China-focused unit to address challenges
Russia invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct 20
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft