Customers in deep trouble as govt shrugs off liability issue



Customers and merchants of e-commerce platforms are now in deep trouble with the government taking no responsibility for thousands of crores of taka looted from them.

The investigating agency too believes that they will never get their money back.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Friday said the government would not take the responsibility for the money of the customers of e-commerce platforms.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters after inaugurating a commercial company in Rangpur on Friday afternoon.

The Commerce Minister said there were at least 20,000 e-commerce companies in the country.

"Many are involved in it. Consumers suffer when they go to buy products at low prices. Why will the government take the responsibility for their (customers') losses?" he asked.

The government is working to find out the e-commerce organizations involved in irregularities

and corruption, he said

The government wants e-commerce to do well. So far, 10 to 12 organizations have been accused of irregularities and corruption. They are being investigated, said Tipu Munshi.

However, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal earlier said, the Commerce Ministry would have to take the responsibility primarily for the e-commerce frauds.

Kamal said Bangladesh Bank, ICT and Commerce Ministry would take the responsibility of e-commerce market and its operation.

Kamal admitted that the government must take responsibility for failing to prevent people from being cheated in the name of e-commerce business.

"Of course, the government must take responsibility and regulate e-commerce businesses. How can the government avoid responsibility?"

The ecommerce platforms involved in irregularities include Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladinerprodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, ShopUp Eloans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.

Evaly admitted that their company's liabilities stand at more than Tk 1,000 crore. Eorange has been accused of embezzling Tk1, 100 crore.

Dhamaka received over Tk 803 crore in payments made in advance by nearly five lakh customers wooed by different offers of hefty discounts, according to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Qcoom, an e-commerce platform, has embezzled the money of around Tk 250 crore of the customers, Social media platform ringID allegedly embezzled more than Tk 212 crore in just three months.

Aladinerprodip, still not provided refunds over 8,000 orders. Sirajganj Shop is yet to pay back for over 7,000 orders.

Dalal Plus is just another addition to the growing list that has failed to ensure timely deliveries despite having received advance payments. Dalal Plus has not yet delivered products of over 5,000 orders.

The e-commerce sector has been flooded with complaints relating to product delivery, taking money from customers in advance, fraudulent transactions and embezzlement.

Preferring anonymity a high official of The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told The Daily Observer on Friday that CID began the investigation into irregularities and corruption of 14 e-commerce firms.

The law enforcers are unable to pay back the looted money of customers and merchants, he said.





