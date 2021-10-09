Edible oil price at history’s highest



A shop selling edible oil at Karwan Bazar in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Traders have demanded an increase in oil prices due to rising international prices and freight charges, said sources at the Ministry of Commerce.

Consumers, on the other hand, have blamed the government's decision-making process for the rise in oil prices, saying that a few

companies that import edible oil make the consumers hostage.

Although the government has fixed the price of edible oils, it not followed in any market of the capital.

Against the backdrop, the Ministry of Commerce will sit in a meeting with oil traders on Monday.

SM Nazir Hossain, Co-President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told reporters "There are five to six importers and refineries in our country. That is why there is no competition in the edible oil market. And taking this opportunity they are holding us hostage. If we want to get rid of this situation, we have to open the edible oil market."

"In order to increase the price of goods in the local market, traders always give the excuse of increasing the price of goods in the international market. They also never sell goods in the local market at the price fixed by the government," he also alleged.

Visiting several markets in the capital including Sutrapur, Raisaheb Bazar and Naya Bazar on Friday, it was seen that open soybean oil was selling at Tk 144 to 146 per litre and bottled oil soybean at Tk 150 to 153 per litre. And five litre bottled soybean oil was selling at Tk 660 to Tk 720 per litre and 'super palm oil' at Tk 120 to Tk 125 per litre.

Importers claim that soybean prices are rising in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, from where soybean oil is imported.

According to traders, due to the labour crisis during coronavirus pandemic period, palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia in last June-July season did not meet expectations.

At the same time, China's sudden surplus demand of oil has destabilized the oil market.

The soybean cultivation season will start in Brazil and Argentina from February next year and there is no possibility of reduction in the price of edible oil before that, importers said.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, told the Daily Observer, "Oil traders applied to us in last April for an increase in edible oil prices. We have decided to consider their application. Regarding this, recently the Tariff Commission gave us a report. We will decide about the edible oil price in the October 11 meeting."

Biswajit Saha, Director (Corporate and Regulation Affairs) of City Group, told the Daily Observer, "Edible oil price has increased by 100 dollar of per tonne in the international market in 15 days. We have a meeting with the Ministry of Commerce on the October 11. We have to act according to the decision of the government."

Awal, a retailer at Bismillah Store in Naya Bazar, told the Daily Observer, "We are selling open soybean oil at Tk 144 to Tk 146 per litre, depending on the quality and type, bottled oil at Tk 150 to Tk 153 per litre and 5 litre jar at Tk 660 to Tk 720. We have nothing to do with pricing."

Several consumers have alleged that open soybean is being sold at Tk 148 per litre although the government has fixed Tk 129 for it. And 'super palm oil' is priced at Tk 116 per litre but it is being sold in the market at Tk 120 to 125.

Anwar Hossain Mithu, a buyer in Roy Saheb Bazar, told the Daily Observer, "A few companies control the soybean oil market in our country. They buy oil at a lower price and stockpile it. Later, when the price goes up in the international market, they also sell it at a higher price. Although the sellers are selling oil at higher than the government fixed price, the authorities concerned does not take any action."

In mid-2012, the price of bottled soybean oil rose to a maximum of Tk 135 per litre. Afterwards the prices of bottled soybean oil fluctuated between Tk 100 and Tk 115 per litre for several years, but the market of this essential commodity has remained volatile for the last one year.

The Commerce Ministry had written to the National Board of Revenue requesting tax exemption to reduce the price of edible oil. However, the government exempts the collection of advance value added tax (VAT).

Now VAT on a litre of oil is around Tk 20. As prices rise in the world market, so does the amount of government taxes.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the government's marketing agency, bottled soybean oil sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 per litre in the retail market at this time last year. The price of 5 litre bottled soybean was between Tk 480 to Tk 510. One litre of open soybean was sold at Tk 84 to Tk 86.

The price of Super Palm Oil was Tk 73 to Tk 76 per litre. The Commerce Ministry has fixed the maximum price of 5 litre bottled soybean at Tk 728, open soybean at Tk 129 per litre and super palm oil at Tk 116 per litre.

According to TCB, prices of one-litre bottled soybean oil have gone up by 38.10 percent, 5-litre bottled soybean by 40.21 per cent, one-litre open soybean oil by 51.76 per cent and super palm oil by 64.43 per cent in the last one year.

From April to June last year, the price of soybean oil in the international market was around 700 dollar per tonne. And in April this year, it rose to 1,200 dollar. At present, soybean oil is being sold at 1,350 dollar per tonne. However, a month ago it exceeded to 1,450 dollar.







Edible oil is currently selling at Tk 150 to Tk 153 per litre, the highest ever price of the essential commodity in the country's history, and it is likely to see a further rise by another Tk 5 to Tk 10 per litre soon.Traders have demanded an increase in oil prices due to rising international prices and freight charges, said sources at the Ministry of Commerce.Consumers, on the other hand, have blamed the government's decision-making process for the rise in oil prices, saying that a fewcompanies that import edible oil make the consumers hostage.Although the government has fixed the price of edible oils, it not followed in any market of the capital.Against the backdrop, the Ministry of Commerce will sit in a meeting with oil traders on Monday.SM Nazir Hossain, Co-President of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told reporters "There are five to six importers and refineries in our country. That is why there is no competition in the edible oil market. And taking this opportunity they are holding us hostage. If we want to get rid of this situation, we have to open the edible oil market.""In order to increase the price of goods in the local market, traders always give the excuse of increasing the price of goods in the international market. They also never sell goods in the local market at the price fixed by the government," he also alleged.Visiting several markets in the capital including Sutrapur, Raisaheb Bazar and Naya Bazar on Friday, it was seen that open soybean oil was selling at Tk 144 to 146 per litre and bottled oil soybean at Tk 150 to 153 per litre. And five litre bottled soybean oil was selling at Tk 660 to Tk 720 per litre and 'super palm oil' at Tk 120 to Tk 125 per litre.Importers claim that soybean prices are rising in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, from where soybean oil is imported.According to traders, due to the labour crisis during coronavirus pandemic period, palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia in last June-July season did not meet expectations.At the same time, China's sudden surplus demand of oil has destabilized the oil market.The soybean cultivation season will start in Brazil and Argentina from February next year and there is no possibility of reduction in the price of edible oil before that, importers said.AHM Shafiquzzaman, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, told the Daily Observer, "Oil traders applied to us in last April for an increase in edible oil prices. We have decided to consider their application. Regarding this, recently the Tariff Commission gave us a report. We will decide about the edible oil price in the October 11 meeting."Biswajit Saha, Director (Corporate and Regulation Affairs) of City Group, told the Daily Observer, "Edible oil price has increased by 100 dollar of per tonne in the international market in 15 days. We have a meeting with the Ministry of Commerce on the October 11. We have to act according to the decision of the government."Awal, a retailer at Bismillah Store in Naya Bazar, told the Daily Observer, "We are selling open soybean oil at Tk 144 to Tk 146 per litre, depending on the quality and type, bottled oil at Tk 150 to Tk 153 per litre and 5 litre jar at Tk 660 to Tk 720. We have nothing to do with pricing."Several consumers have alleged that open soybean is being sold at Tk 148 per litre although the government has fixed Tk 129 for it. And 'super palm oil' is priced at Tk 116 per litre but it is being sold in the market at Tk 120 to 125.Anwar Hossain Mithu, a buyer in Roy Saheb Bazar, told the Daily Observer, "A few companies control the soybean oil market in our country. They buy oil at a lower price and stockpile it. Later, when the price goes up in the international market, they also sell it at a higher price. Although the sellers are selling oil at higher than the government fixed price, the authorities concerned does not take any action."In mid-2012, the price of bottled soybean oil rose to a maximum of Tk 135 per litre. Afterwards the prices of bottled soybean oil fluctuated between Tk 100 and Tk 115 per litre for several years, but the market of this essential commodity has remained volatile for the last one year.The Commerce Ministry had written to the National Board of Revenue requesting tax exemption to reduce the price of edible oil. However, the government exempts the collection of advance value added tax (VAT).Now VAT on a litre of oil is around Tk 20. As prices rise in the world market, so does the amount of government taxes.According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the government's marketing agency, bottled soybean oil sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 per litre in the retail market at this time last year. The price of 5 litre bottled soybean was between Tk 480 to Tk 510. One litre of open soybean was sold at Tk 84 to Tk 86.The price of Super Palm Oil was Tk 73 to Tk 76 per litre. The Commerce Ministry has fixed the maximum price of 5 litre bottled soybean at Tk 728, open soybean at Tk 129 per litre and super palm oil at Tk 116 per litre.According to TCB, prices of one-litre bottled soybean oil have gone up by 38.10 percent, 5-litre bottled soybean by 40.21 per cent, one-litre open soybean oil by 51.76 per cent and super palm oil by 64.43 per cent in the last one year.From April to June last year, the price of soybean oil in the international market was around 700 dollar per tonne. And in April this year, it rose to 1,200 dollar. At present, soybean oil is being sold at 1,350 dollar per tonne. However, a month ago it exceeded to 1,450 dollar.