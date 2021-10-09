Video
Front Page

C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed the lowest death in a single day in the last seven months as seven more people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 27,654. Some 645 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,561,463.  
Bangladesh reported the lowest number since March 11 when the country recorded six deaths in a single day.
Besides, 814 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.51 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,522,591, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged
positivity rate of  2.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.75 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 23,302 samples.
Among the deaths, three each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, one died in Rangpur division. Among the seven deceased, there were three men and four women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,733 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,921 were women.
Around 35.82 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.79 million have received both the doses too, according to DGHS.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.85 million lives and infected more than 237.64 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 214.72 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


