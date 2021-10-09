Video
Laxmipur madrasa teacher sent to prison for trimming students' hair      
Home Back Page

Dengue: 150 more patients hospitalized

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Staff Correspondent

Some 150 people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 137 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 13 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 19,694 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 8. Among them, a total of 18,735 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 886. Of them, 729 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 157 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 73 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and five in October so far.
Among 19,133 infected, 1,497 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first seven days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 68 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.


