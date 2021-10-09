Video
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu Satellite-2 to be launched in time: Jabbar

Published : Saturday, 9 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Satellite-2 would be launched to space in time, said the Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
"All preparations have been completed to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 to space within the stipulated time under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
The minister said this while addressing a discussion at a city hotel on Thursday night.
Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) arranged the function on the occasion of the second anniversary of the broadcasting of the country's private satellite television channels through Bangabandhu Satellite-1.
Mustafa said, the Posts and Telecommunications Division started works to send the Bangabandhu Satellite-2 into space, introduces 5G network and installs third submarine cable connectivity in a bid to implement the pledges made in the election manifesto.
He expressed hope that the works would be completed within the stipulated time.
The minister said, Bangladesh became the 57th country that launched the first satellite by sending Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to space.
He said 2021 is the final year of the country's transformation into Digital Bangladesh as per the pledge made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 12, 2008.
He said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman sowed the seeds of Digital Bangladesh by setting up a ground satellite centre at Betbunia, acquiring the ITU and IPU membership, establishing T&T Board and introducing technology-based education.
Mustafa said the Prime Minister provided licences to four mobile operator companies breaking monopoly business in this sector, withdrew VAT and tax on computers, introduced the internet through VSAT, and has been working to establish Bangladesh as a software export country.
"Everyone is proud to be able to use their country's satellite," he said.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also spoke at the function as chief guest, while PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus as the special guest.
Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Afzal Hossain, President of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) Anjan Chowdhury were virtually present at the event presided over by BSCL chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood.


